Canadian home sales gain ground in September

A sold sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes.

Graeme Roy/THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in September edged up compared with August as sales picked up in about half of all local markets.

The association says sales through its Multiple Listing Service in September were up 2.1 per cent compared with the previous month.

The increase was led by gains in Greater Vancouver and Vancouver Island, the Greater Toronto Area, London and St. Thomas, Ont., and Barrie, Ont.

Compared with a year ago, sales in September were down 11 per cent as the number of homes sold were down in close to three-quarters of all local markets.

The national average price for homes sold in September was just over $487,000, up 2.8 per cent from a year ago.

Excluding Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto, the average price was just over $374,500.

