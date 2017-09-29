Canadian producer prices rise on energy, petroleum products

Canadian producer prices rose in August on higher costs for energy and petroleum products as refineries in the United States were shut down due to Hurricane Harvey, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

The 0.3 per cent increase was shy of economists' forecasts for a gain of 0.5 per cent, while figure for July was downwardly revised to show a decline of 1.6 per cent from the originally reported 1.5 per cent decrease.

Prices for energy and petroleum products jumped 2.8 per cent due to costlier motor gasoline and diesel fuel. The higher prices coincided with the closure of refineries and transportation hubs in the U.S. Gulf Coast due to Harvey, the statistics agency said.

The raw materials price index rose 1 per cent as the cost of crude energy products climbed 3 per cent. Excluding crude, the raw materials index was down 0.1 per cent.