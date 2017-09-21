 Skip to main content

Canadian wholesale sales increase 1.5 per cent in July

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.5 per cent to $62.4-billion in July.

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.5 per cent to $62.4-billion in July boosted by the building material and supplies subsector as well as the food, beverage and tobacco group.

The agency says sales were up in five of the seven subsectors, representing 86 per cent of total wholesale sales.

The building material and supplies subsector posted the largest gain in dollar terms for the month as it increased 4.8 per cent to $9.0-billion.

The food, beverage and tobacco subsector rose 2.4 per cent to $12.2-billion.

Sales in the miscellaneous subsector fell 1.3 per cent to $8.0-billion.

Overall wholesale sales were up 2.1 per cent in volume terms.

