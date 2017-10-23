Canadian wholesale trade rises 0.5 per cent in August on goods, autos

The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose by 0.5 per cent in August from July on strength in personal and household goods as well as motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The advance matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Statscan revised July's increase up to 1.7 per cent from an initial 1.5 per cent.

Sales climbed in four of the seven subsectors, representing 47 per cent of total wholesale trade, while volumes edged up by 0.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales of personal and household goods jumped by 3.3 per cent on higher demand for textiles, clothing and footwear. The motor vehicles and parts subsector posted a 2.0 per cent gain, the third increase in four months.

The building materials and supplies subsector retreated for the first time inside months, falling 3.5 per cent from July, while wholesale trade in food, drinks and tobacco slipped by 0.6 per cent.