Census 2016: Income grows in resource-rich provinces, Ontario and Quebec lag behind

Most Canadians saw their incomes climb over the past decade as the resource sector boomed, though new census numbers underscore the dramatic variation between regions.

The median incomes of individuals in Canada rose 12.7 per cent between 2005 and 2015, to $34,204, adjusting for inflation, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. For Canadians in all household types, median income rose 10.8 per cent between 2005 and 2015, to $70,336. That is an acceleration from the prior decade's 9.2-per-cent growth and the decline of 1.8 per cent between 1985 and 1995.

The income data is the fourth tranche of information from the 2016 census following releases this year on population, age, language and living arrangements. It's the first time the agency has linked income data from the Canada Revenue Agency to all census respondents.

The findings paint a picture of growth for most households, though the gains were uneven. Households in the Prairies registered rapid increases in median incomes, led by Saskatchewan where median individual incomes jumped 36 per cent in the decade. Median incomes in Ontario and Quebec, which have the highest populations and suffered steep factory job losses, saw the weakest gains. More seniors are living in low income, while the share of young children living in poverty declined.

As a result of these shifts, Ontario's low-income rate is now close to the national average. The Atlantic provinces still have the highest low-income rates in Canada.

"The biggest thing that jumps out, when you look at median household income, is the clustering of growth in provinces and cities," said Brian Murphy, chief of analysis for census income at Statscan. "The strong growth has been in the West, the North and Newfoundland, so areas related to high resource development, so a lot of construction follows … in the flip side of that, Ontario shows up as having below-normal growth."

Canadians experienced sweeping economic changes in the 10-year period, with a 2008-2009 recession followed by a recovery and rapid price increases in the housing market, especially in urban areas such as Vancouver and Toronto, where average house prices nearly doubled in the decade. Because it's based on 2015 incomes, the data does not fully capture the impact of the 2015-2016 oil price collapse that slammed resource-dependent provinces such as Alberta and Newfoundland.

Median income: The big picture

The median income for individual Canadians rose 12.7 per cent to $34,204 over the past decade, with the heftiest gains in the oil-producing provinces.

The median individual income in Newfoundland and Labrador rose 37 per cent to $31,754. In Saskatchewan, it increased 36 per cent to $38,299 and in Alberta it grew 25 per cent to $42,717.

The multiyear boom in commodities prices was responsible for driving up wages in the three resource-dependent provinces. The fastest growth for individuals was in the oil sands region of Wood Buffalo, Alta., where the median income rose 49 per cent. Other areas that experienced rapid wage increases included Yorkton and Estevan in Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, the loss of factory positions in the country's manufacturing heartland of Ontario weighed heavily on the province. The median individual income increased 3.8 per cent to $33,359 – the slowest growth in the country.

Change in median income, by region, by sex 2015 constant dollars (thousands) Males Females 2005 2015 2005 2015 0 10 20 30 40 50 $60 Canada B.C. Alta. Sask Man. Ont. Que. N.B. N.S. PEI Nfld. Yukon NWT Nunavut THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: STATISTICS CANADA

Change in median income, by age group, Canada 2015 constant dollars (thousands) 2005 2015 0 10 20 30 40 $50 All age groups 15 to 24 25 to 34 35 to 44 45 to 54 55 to 64 65 to 74 75 and over THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: STATISTICS CANADA

In areas where manufacturing was a major employer in Ontario, the median income dropped over the decade. Windsor saw the median income fall 1.5 per cent. When looking at households, the median income in Windsor declined 6.4 per cent, Tillsonburg dropped 5.7 per cent and Leamington fell 2.8 per cent.

The release is notable for what it doesn't contain: the agency compared income trends in 2015 with the 2005 census, skipping over any comparison with the 2011 National Household Survey. That last release on 2011 incomes was controversial as a government-mandated switch to a voluntary survey resulted in lower response rates. Many researchers didn't use the data, citing it as unreliable.

The release also didn't contain details on demographics, such as how incomes by ethnicities fared in the 10-year period, how education levels affected income trends or which occupations saw the strongest gains. Nor did it detail how income inequality changed in the past decade, or changes in income distribution.

Which Canadians earned more?

Cities within the oil-producing provinces experienced the steepest increase in the number of people earning more than $100,000, which is considered in the top 10 per cent of all income earners.



In Saskatchewan, the number of these high-income earners more than tripled in North Battleford and Yorkton. In Bay Roberts, Nfld., and Okotoks, Alta., the number of individuals earning at least $100,000 nearly tripled.

Toronto and Montreal continued to be the top two locations for individuals earning a minimum of $100,000 in 2015. But over the 10-year period, Calgary edged Vancouver out of the third spot. Calgary, which is home to major oil companies headquarters, nearly doubled the number of high-income earners while Vancouver increased its ranks by 55 per cent.

In contrast, Toronto's high-income earners grew by 40 per cent and Montreal rose by 35 per cent.

Which Canadians earned less?

Percentage of the population that is low income* in 2015, by 2016 census division Number of census divisions 20% or greater 31 15 to 19.9 100 10 to 14.9 113 Less than 10 39 Not available 10 Sparsely populated *For a one-person household, the after-tax low-income measure is $22,133. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: STATISTICS CANADA

Canada's low-income rate – as measured by the after-tax low income measure – was 14.2 per cent in 2015 from 14 per cent a decade earlier. The measure counts a household as low income if it earns less than half of the median of households. As of 2015, the low-income threshold for someone living alone was $22,133.



All told, 4.8 million people in Canada were considered as living in low income in 2015, compared with 4.3 million in 2005.

Though the rate was little changed, the poverty shifted among regions and age groups. More seniors are living in low income, while the proportion of children under the age of five in low-income households declined. "While the increase was particularly strong for senior men, overall, senior women were still more likely to be in low income in 2015," Statscan said.

By province, low income shares fell "sharply" in Newfoundland (to 15.4 per cent from 20 per cent) as well as in Saskatchewan, the agency said; in Ontario, it rose to 14.4 per cent from 12.9 per cent.

More details on low-income trends by demographic groups will come in Statscan's November release.

Children and low income

Children represent nearly a quarter of people in low-income in Canada, with almost 1.2 million kids under the age of 18 living in poorer households in 2015.

Their share in the low-income population has been falling, helped partly by the introduction of new policies. The average child benefit that families received "has nearly doubled since the 1990s," the agency noted. Among cities, Windsor, Ont. (hit hard by a manufacturing downturn) has the highest rate in Canada of children living in low-income households. Nearly one in four kids in the city lived in low income.

By province, Alberta has the lowest rate of kids living in poverty, while Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have the highest rates. Quebec – which has lower daycare costs and higher child benefits – is the only province where kids are less likely than adults to live in low-income households.

By household type, single-mother families have the highest incidence of children in low-income, at 42 per cent. Two-parent families have a lower rate, at 11.2 per cent. And households with three or more children tend to have higher child poverty rates.



