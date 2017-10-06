Fed’s Bostic expects another interest rate hike this year

One of the Federal Reserve's newest policymakers said on Friday he continues to believe the U.S. central bank should raise interest rates again by the end of the year, though he is "not wedded" to that position.

"We, in our forecasts of movements for the year, had said we expected three hikes in the course of 2017. I am still in that space," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a Fed conference in Austin, Texas.

But he added, "I am not wedded to anything," and said he would take a wait-and-see approach.

Story continues below advertisement

Bostic, who started his job four months ago, has a vote next year on the central bank's rate-setting committee.

U.S. employment fell in September for the first time in seven years as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma left displaced workers temporarily unemployed and delayed hiring, a signal the storms undercut economic activity in the third quarter.

Bostic said his staff would be analyzing the data to see if the job losses were within expectations or if they reflected an underlying deterioration. The report also showed that hourly wages rose faster than expected and unemployment fell to 4.2 per cent.

"Some of the recent data before this jobs report suggested that the economy was still going strong," he said. "If we continue to see that strength I'll be comfortable with that movement, but the numbers have surprised us before."

Last month, the Fed left rates unchanged and announced the well-telegraphed start to a gradual shrinking of its $4.5-trillion balance sheet, which was swollen by massive purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.

Most policymakers at last month's policy meeting forecast further, gradual rate hikes, including one more this year and three next year.

With unemployment in a range of 4.2 per cent to 4.4 per cent, "we're going to see robust growth, and we should see, start to see inflationary pressures," Bostic said, echoing the broad consensus on inflation among Fed policymakers, including Chair Janet Yellen.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump recently interviewed at least three candidates who could replace Yellen when her term as Fed chief expires in February, though he is also reported to be considering reappointing her. Trump said last week that he would have a decision in the next two or three weeks.

Bostic said he expects the Fed, regardless of who leads it, to continue to raise rates in "a slow, steady return to more normal levels" in 2018, "absent some sign that either the economy weakens dramatically or suddenly, or if it accelerates faster than we might expect."

TAX DEBATE

Bostic said his economic forecasts do not include any changes to fiscal policy.

Some of his colleagues have begun to push back on the Trump administration's assertion that its tax cut plan would boost the economy, cautioning it could instead trigger high inflation, unsustainable debt and an eventual return to sub-par growth.

"At this stage we only have broad outline strokes. The details will matter," Bostic said. Among the unknowns, he noted, is how companies would use any savings from the proposed tax overhaul, which includes lowering the corporate tax rate to 20 per cent from the current 35 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

"If they use it to invest, then we might see some more robust growth and then we would have to keep an eye on what happens with the level of prices," Bostic said.

"But we've had other episodes where cash windfalls have been used to buy back stocks and those sorts of things, in which case you are not getting to the same level of productive transmission of that policy."