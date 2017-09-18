Foreign investment in Canada boosted by record foreign bond purchases

Statistics Canada says foreign investment in Canadian securities totalled $24.0-billion in July, led by a record acquisition of Canadian bonds.

The total for the month reversed the sale of $858-million in Canadian securities by foreign investors in June.

Statistics Canada says non-resident investment in Canadian bonds totalled $23.8-billion in July, boosted by new issues of private corporate bonds in foreign markets.

Foreign investors also bought $8.0-billion of federal government bonds and $2.9-billion of provincial government bonds.

Non-resident investors sold $1.5-billion in Canadian money market instruments and increased equity investments by $1.6-billion in July.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors sold $1.8-billion in foreign securities in July as they reduced their holdings in foreign equities by $2.9-billion in July, but acquired $1.1-billion in foreign debt securities.