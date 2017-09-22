Measuring up the two Koreas

It's hard to imagine how the Korean peninsula's two economies could be more different. South Korea, the world's eleventh largest, is diversified, industrialized, democratic and quantifiable, while North Korea, the world's 113th largest, is tightly controlled, isolated, dictatorial and unquantifiable. Satellite imaging has emerged as a key tool for estimating North Korean metrics for such things as manufacturing output, coal production and urbanization.
