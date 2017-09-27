No ‘predetermined path’ for rate hikes, Bank of Canada’s Poloz says

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz insists he has not set a firm course for future rate hikes, citing the unusual number of "unknowns" hanging over the inflation outlook.

The warning Wednesday from Mr. Poloz could dampen expectations in financial markets that the bank will raise its benchmark interest rate – now at 1 per cent – at least one more time this year.

"There is no predetermined path for interest rates from here," Mr. Poloz insisted in notes prepared for a speech to the board of trade in St. John's. "Monetary policy will be particularly data dependent in these circumstances and, as always, we could be surprised in either direction."

The prospect of higher interest rates has pushed the Canadian dollar up nearly 10 per cent so far this year to just shy of 81 cents (U.S.). The central bank has already raised its key overnight rate twice this year – in July, and again earlier this month.

The speech "confirms our assumption that tightening from the Bank of Canada will be a gradual affair from here," Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economist Nick Exarhos said in a research note.

"The Bank is no rush to tighten rates further," said Mr. Exarhos, adding that CIBC doesn't expect another rate hike until some time next year.

The remarks are Mr. Poloz's first public comments in more than two months – a protracted silence that has prompted renewed criticism about the bank's communication style.

In his speech, Mr. Poloz pointed out that the economy already appears to be slowing after a blistering start to the year.

"Recent data point clearly to a moderation in the second half of the year," he said.

The economy expanded at a 4.5-per-cent annual pace in the second quarter and 3.7 per cent in the first quarter.

Mr. Poloz said bank officials are particularly preoccupied with the inflation outlook as the Canadian economy nears its full capacity. He pointed out that a number of temporary factors that have kept inflation low in recent months should "dissipate" in the months ahead.

Canada's inflation rate has remained stubbornly below the bank's target of 2 per cent. Inflation was running at an annual rate of 1.4 per cent in August, up from 1.2 per cent in July.

Going forward, the inflation outlook is clouded by "important unknowns," including slow wage growth, the pace of business investment, the impact of technology and e-commerce, plus the high level of household debt in Canada, according to Mr. Poloz.

"These unknowns are unusual, as they are mostly the product of the unusual nature of the situation we find ourselves in – the legacy of the global financial crisis, the protracted period of slow economic growth and extremely low interest rates, and so on," Mr. Poloz explained.

He stressed the need for the bank to keep updating its "understanding of the economy in real time," and that may mean less reliance on economic models.

There is "reason to think" that higher interest rates will have more of an impact on the economy and inflation this time around because so many Canadians have taken on a lot of debt to buy homes and fuel their spending, he said.

The bank is also keeping a wary eye on the level of the Canadian, which affects prices of goods in Canada and the returns companies their exports.

"Changes in interest rates naturally lead to movements in the Canadian dollar," he said. "However, currencies can move for many other reasons, including external factors, and these movements can affect our inflation outlook, depending on their cause, size and persistence."

Mr. Poloz patted himself on the back for the two rate cuts in 2015, which he said helped the economy weather the oil price shock. The economy would be about two per cent smaller today without that rate relief, and there would be 120,000 fewer jobs, he said.

"All things being equal, this would have meant even more household debt and increased longer-term vulnerability for the economy," he said.​