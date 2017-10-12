Trump could decide on new Fed chair in next month: Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday President Donald Trump could decide on a new chair of the Federal Reserve in the next month, but added that no specific deadline for the nomination had been set.
"I think given the timing of this, this is something that the president is focused on, trying to make a decision in the next month, although we don't have a specific deadline," Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC.
