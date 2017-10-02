U.S. construction spending rebounds after two straight monthly declines

U.S. construction spending rebounded in August after two straight months of declines, boosted by increases in both private and public outlays.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending rose 0.5 per cent to $1.21-trillion. July's construction outlays were revised sharply down to show a 1.2 per cent plunge instead of the previously reported 0.6 per cent drop.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.4 per cent in August. Construction spending increased 2.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said Hurricanes Harvey and Irma did not appear to have impacted the construction spending data as the responses from the Texas and Florida areas affected by the storms were "not significantly lower than normal."

In August, spending on private residential projects increased 0.4 per cent, rising for a fourth straight month. Spending on nonresidential structures increased 0.5 per cent, snapping two straight monthly declines.

In the wake of Harvey and Irma, nonresidential construction spending could fall in September. According to the Commerce Department, Texas and Florida accounted for 22 per cent of U.S. private nonresidential construction spending in 2016.

Investment in nonresidential structures such as oil and gas wells has been slowing as the boost from recovering oil prices fizzles. Private construction projects spending increased 0.4 per cent in August.

Outlays on public construction projects rebounded 0.7 per cent in August after slumping 3.3 per cent in July. Spending on state and local government construction projects increased 1.1 per cent in August. Gains in September are likely to be curbed by the hurricanes.

Texas and Florida accounted for 15 per cent of U.S. state-and –locally owned construction spending in 2016, according to the Commerce Department.

Federal government construction spending tumbled 4.7 per cent to its lowest level since April 2007.

Story continues below advertisement