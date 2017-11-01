U.S. private sector adds 235,000 jobs in October

U.S. private employers hired 235,000 workers in October, the most since March and exceeding a median forecast of 200,000 among economists polled by Reuters, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday.
Domestic private payrolls were revised down to an increase of 110,000 from the previously reported 135,000. The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.
More to come.
