U.S. private sector adds 237,000 jobs, largest increase in five months: ADP

U.S. private-sector employers hired 237,000 workers in August for the biggest monthly increase in five months, beating economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 183,000 jobs.

July's private payrolls increase was revised up to 201,000 from the previously reported 178,000.

The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. private payroll employment to have grown by 179,000 jobs in August, down from 205,000 the month before. Total non-farm employment is expected to have risen by 180,000.

The unemployment rate is forecast to stay steady at the 4.3 per cent recorded a month earlier.