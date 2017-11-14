Bombardier, EgyptAir strike deal for up to 24 C Series jets

Bombardier said on Tuesday that EgyptAir had signed a letter of intent to purchase 24 CS300 jets from the Canadian company.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer announced the agreement at a news conference at the Dubai Airshow.

‍Bombardier says ‍based on the list price of a CS300 airliner, a firm-order contract would be valued at approximately $1.4-billion.

European plane maker Airbus SE recently agreed to take a majority stake in the C Series program, in exchange for Airbus's purchasing and marketing power and support for the aircraft that had few orders due to doubts over its future.

Bombardier said, earlier this month, that it received a letter of intent from an unnamed European customer for 31 firm C Series orders.

Bombardier expects the two recently-announced orders to be finalized by the end of 2017.