Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

OSC holds sanctions and costs hearing into Sino-Forest

The Ontario Securities Commission is holding a sanctions and costs hearing for the infamous forest operator Sino-Forest Corp. in light of July's ruling that the company's former chief executive and three others defrauded investors by overstating the now-defunct timber company's assets and revenue.

Statscan releases trove of July data

Lots of July data are coming from Statistics Canada, including Canada's international transactions in securities, the monthly survey of manufacturing, employment-insurance figures, wholesale trade numbers, retail trade figures and the consumer price index.

BoC look to move past messaging criticisms

In the wake of questions surrounding Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's messaging strategy, deputy Governor Timothy Lane heads to Saskatchewan for a speech and a Q&A session at the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority.

Consumer-rights conference kicks off

A two day conference kicks off in Ottawa on the state of Canadian consumer rights, examining issues such as prescription drug prices, air passenger protection, climate change and social media. In light of the Equifax data breach, they may want to include cybersecurity for personal data.

At long last, CETA comes into effect

The Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) comes into effect on Thursday following seven years of negotiations. The free-trade pact between Canada, the European Union and its member states will eliminate 98 per cent of the tariffs between Canada and the EU.

