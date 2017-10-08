Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Trudeau hits the road
The Prime Minister heads to Washington on Tuesday to discuss security and trade with U.S. President Donald Trump, then continues on to Mexico City on Wednesday to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to discuss trade, regional co-operation and the Canada-Mexico relationship. NAFTA renegotiation talks also resume on Wednesday in Washington.
Statscan drops housing, jobs data
Statistics Canada will have August data on building permits, the new housing-price index and job vacancies for the second quarter.
Reorganizing the toys
Toys "R" Us Canada will file a motion in Ontario Superior Court on Wednesday as it tries to reorganize under bankruptcy protection.
Jean Coutu releases results
After announcing its proposed merger with grocer Metro Inc. last week, drug store chain Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. releases second-quarter results on Thursday.
The future of investing
The Ontario Securities Commission holds Dialogue 2017, a conference that will explore the future of governance, disruptive technology and other issues facing the capital markets.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨