 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Washington on Tuesday to discuss security and trade with U.S. President Donald Trump, then continues on to Mexico City on Wednesday to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to discuss trade, regional co-operation and the Canada-Mexico relationship.

JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

The Canadian Press

Trudeau hits the road

The Prime Minister heads to Washington on Tuesday to discuss security and trade with U.S. President Donald Trump, then continues on to Mexico City on Wednesday to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to discuss trade, regional co-operation and the Canada-Mexico relationship. NAFTA renegotiation talks also resume on Wednesday in Washington.

Statscan drops housing, jobs data

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada will have August data on building permits, the new housing-price index and job vacancies for the second quarter.

Reorganizing the toys

Toys "R" Us Canada will file a motion in Ontario Superior Court on Wednesday as it tries to reorganize under bankruptcy protection.

Jean Coutu releases results

After announcing its proposed merger with grocer Metro Inc. last week, drug store chain Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. releases second-quarter results on Thursday.

The future of investing

The Ontario Securities Commission holds Dialogue 2017, a conference that will explore the future of governance, disruptive technology and other issues facing the capital markets.

Story continues below advertisement

A look at the latest U.S. duties on Bombardier jet exports (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.