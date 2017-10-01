 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Four Canadian business items to watch in the coming week

Four Canadian business items to watch in the coming week

A Bombardier CS300 C Series aircraft, manufactured by Bombardier Inc., lands after a flying display on day two of the 51st International Paris Air Show in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2015.

Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

The Canadian Press

Bombardier's very bad week

After having its C Series jets slapped with a 219-per-cent duty by the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday, Bombardier Inc. says it expects a large anti-dumping duty to be announced this week.

OSFI celebrates 30 years

Story continues below advertisement

OSFI turns 30 years old this year and Superintendent of the Office of Financial Institutions Canada Jeremy Rudin will speak to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday to outline the role of the regulator.

BoC stakes out next steps

Deputy governor Sylvain Leduc of the Bank of Canada will speak Tuesday at the Chambre de commerce de Sherbrooke.

Latest labour stats

Statistics Canada will release the labour-force survey for September on Friday. The Street is expecting a net gain of 10,000 jobs from August and an unchanged unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent. Job numbers will also be revealed in the United States, where a net increase of 80,000 jobs are expected.

Freeland calls Bombardier duty ‘aggressive’ as NAFTA round ends (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.