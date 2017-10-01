Four Canadian business items to watch in the coming week

Bombardier's very bad week
After having its C Series jets slapped with a 219-per-cent duty by the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday, Bombardier Inc. says it expects a large anti-dumping duty to be announced this week.
OSFI celebrates 30 years
OSFI turns 30 years old this year and Superintendent of the Office of Financial Institutions Canada Jeremy Rudin will speak to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday to outline the role of the regulator.
BoC stakes out next steps
Deputy governor Sylvain Leduc of the Bank of Canada will speak Tuesday at the Chambre de commerce de Sherbrooke.
Latest labour stats
Statistics Canada will release the labour-force survey for September on Friday. The Street is expecting a net gain of 10,000 jobs from August and an unchanged unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent. Job numbers will also be revealed in the United States, where a net increase of 80,000 jobs are expected.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨