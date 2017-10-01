Four Canadian business items to watch in the coming week

Bombardier's very bad week

After having its C Series jets slapped with a 219-per-cent duty by the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday, Bombardier Inc. says it expects a large anti-dumping duty to be announced this week.

OSFI celebrates 30 years

Story continues below advertisement

OSFI turns 30 years old this year and Superintendent of the Office of Financial Institutions Canada Jeremy Rudin will speak to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday to outline the role of the regulator.

BoC stakes out next steps

Deputy governor Sylvain Leduc of the Bank of Canada will speak Tuesday at the Chambre de commerce de Sherbrooke.

Latest labour stats

Statistics Canada will release the labour-force survey for September on Friday. The Street is expecting a net gain of 10,000 jobs from August and an unchanged unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent. Job numbers will also be revealed in the United States, where a net increase of 80,000 jobs are expected.