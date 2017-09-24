Four things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Getting down to brass tacks

The third round of NAFTA negotiations will run throughout the week in Ottawa, at which U.S. negotiators are expected to lay out in detail what changes Washington seeks to make to the deal.

China needs more Canada

Alibaba founder Jack Ma hosts a Gateway Canada business summit in Toronto on September 25, geared toward showing Canadian companies how to tap into China's growing demand for Canadian products and experiences. (Story)

What is going on down there?

Canadian Ambassador to Washington David MacNaughton will give the Canadian Club in Toronto his take on the state of North American relations and discuss what Canadians could expect in the coming months.

The employment picture

Statistics Canada will release payroll employment, earnings and hours for July and the national tourism indicators for the second quarter. Also on deck are statistics for the gross domestic product by industry for July and the industrial product and raw materials price indexes for August.