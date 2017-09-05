French video game maker Ubisoft to open new Quebec studio

French video game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment SA, maker of the Assassin's Creed series, said it will open a new studio in Saguenay, Que., as part of plans to invest another $780-million and create 1,000 new jobs in the province over the next decade.

Paris-based Ubisoft said in a statement Tuesday it is focusing on significantly increasing its operations in Quebec's smaller cities and intends to launch the Saguenay site early next year in addition to another studio to be opened elsewhere in the province. It also anticipates adding jobs to its existing workforce in Quebec City and Montreal.

Ubisoft Chief Executive Yves Guillemot is expanding the business, which enjoys significant tax credit support from Quebec, as he prepares to fight off a potential takeover attempt from media giant Vivendi SA. A possible showdown looms later this month, when Ubisoft investors gather for the company's annual meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Vivendi has already won control of Gameloft SE, a separate company founded by Mr. Guillemot's family, in a hostile takeover last year.

Ubisoft's new Saguenay studio will be given a mandate to work on Internet services and technology, which includes the systems allowing players to interact when they play games online. The studio should grow to 125 employees within 5 years, Ubisoft said.

Once the Quebec growth plan is complete, Ubisoft said it will employ 4,600 people in the province and invested $9-billion since 1997.