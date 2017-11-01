Third World a green pasture for Canada’s clean tech industry

Clearford’s system of backyard toilet structures, showers and wash basins has given the Indian village of Jambudiya Pura its first proper sanitation. Clearford Water Systems Inc.

Until Clearford Water Systems Inc. installed its sanitation infrastructure in Jambudiya Pura, India, the rural village's 250 residents had never used toilets.

"They were literally going out in the fields," says Kevin Loiselle, chief executive officer of Ottawa-based Clearford.

The addition of Clearford's sewage treatment and water purification technology last year brought the tribal community in Gujarat state into the 21st century and made it healthier. The company has benefited greatly, too, gaining a foothold in a country where there are approximately 600 million people who don't have access to proper sanitation.

The Indian project adds to Clearford's growth beyond Canadian borders. Like many Canadian clean technology companies, it has ambitions to export its goods and services to a world market, especially to countries that can benefit from green First World inventions.

Mr. Loiselle joined Clearford in 2011 after selling his own market research firm, and immediately made an impact, closing international deals in Peru and Colombia. The company decided the Chinese market wasn't going to work (after many "awkward" arrangements, according to Mr. Loiselle) but India seemed to be promising.

"We weren't getting much traction [in India] at first, as we wanted, but they spoke English, there was a common tradition, and there was a gigantic market," he says. "I wanted to keep it going."

Other international markets for Ottawa-based Clearford include Colombia, where it installed a water and wastewater system. Clearford Water Systems Inc.

Perseverance paid off, with Clearford's breakthrough in the subcontinent coming after it successfully pitched its system of backyard toilet structures, showers and wash basins. Clearford was able to collect waste water, reuse and recycle it.

Although the village, located about 400 kilometres north of Mumbai, has a water tower, it doesn't provide a constant source of water. Clearford's system was the first to collect, treat and reuse waste water, and it led Jambudiya Pura to become the first "open-defecation-free" village in the state, which has garnered Clearford a lot of attention.

Mr. Loiselle says the international market now provides about one-third of the company's $3-million in annual revenue, but he's optimistic that will increase.

"What I think now, with an operational site in Colombia, an operational site in India, we're going to see this grow," he says. "Growth opportunity is very huge. The barriers are coming down for us because people can see it, they can talk to people who are using it, and it's becoming believable rather than a just an interesting concept on paper."

The company owns two pieces of intellectual property as well as a company called UV Pure, which manufactures ultraviolet purification units that perform the first and last steps in water treatment. UV, which earns Clearford another $3-million in revenue, sells units in Britain, Singapore, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand.

"That part [of the business] is going to grow on an international level on a separate pillar as well," says Mr. Loiselle.

Clearford gained a foothold in the Indian market with its sanitation sewage project in the tribal village of Jambudiya Pura. ‘With an operational site in Colombia, an operational site in India, we’re going to see this grow,’ CEO Kevin Loiselle says. ‘Growth opportunity is very huge.’ Clearford Water Systems Inc.

The Canadian government has recognized clean technology as an important part of driving the economy forward, investing $2.3-billion from the 2017 budget to expand Canada's clean technology industry. In a statement to The Globe and Mail, Minister of Natural Resources James Carr says the investment is "imperative" for Canada if it is to be a global leader in the field.

"Canada's clean tech sector now ranks fourth in the world, and first in the Group of 20, according to the 2017 Global Clean Tech Innovation Index," Mr. Carr says in the statement. "We will continue to build on this success by meeting our commitment as a founding member of Mission Innovation, which is a global partner that calls on participating countries to double their research, development and demonstration investments in clean energy."

Toronto-based Aquova, a startup which develops electrochemical waste water treatment systems, is among the companies relying on a variety of government programs and employment grants as the business gets off the ground.

"There are a lot of accelerators that are motivated to provide funds to companies that are specialized in clean technology, and I think that's a uniquely Canadian thing," says Conrad Hopp, who started Aquova with fellow University of Toronto student Essam Elsahwi.

Mr. Elsahwi says the company will be making a "big chunk" of its market revenue from the United States and another portion from Latin America, where there is a lot of room to grow and few competitors. The company will be introducing its system in China in the future, too, to seize on its needs.

"Ignoring the environment took up a huge part of their GDPs," Mr. Hopp says of countries such as China. "They can't ignore [the environment] any more."

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made sanitation a priority, stating every company must spend 2 per cent of their budgets on corporate responsibility projects, and that could be beneficial for Canadian companies like Clearford as they expand even more around the world.