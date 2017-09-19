Gluskin Sheff CEO steps down, appoints Jeff Moody as new chief

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. is replacing its chief executive officer, a few months after it settled a high profile legal dispute with its co-founders.

On Wednesday, the high net worth wealth management company announced that veteran financial services executive Tom MacMillan is stepping down immediately and will be replaced by Jeff Moody.

"We are very grateful to Tom for his leadership and professionalism during his tenure as CEO, and in particular his efforts in achieving a successful outcome in the dispute with our co-founders," Nancy Lockhart, lead director, said in its fourth-quarter financial results press release.

Story continues below advertisement

In July, an arbitrator ruled that Gluskin Sheff owed $13.8-million to co-founders Ira Gluskin and Gerald Sheff to settle claims made in 2016, several years after they left the company. Before the ruling analysts feared the payout could have been much higher and the uncertainty had weighed on the shares. Mr. Gluskin had been seeking a $75-million payment, while Mr. Sheff was looking for $110-million.

Mr. MacMillan joined Gluskin Sheff as a director in 2014, in the aftermath of its $70-million purchase of Blair Franklin Asset Management. He had been chairman of the board at Blair Franklin.

Earlier in his career, he served as president and CEO of asset servicing business CIBC Mellon from 1998 to 2009. He took over as CEO of Gluskin Sheff in July, 2016, replacing Jeremy Freedman.

New CEO Mr. Moody, who is also assuming a board seat, has been with Gluskin Sheff since 2001 and was previously senior executive vice-president, investments and client wealth management and chair of the asset mix committee.

"The favourable arbitration ruling from the dispute with our co-founders and solid results of the past year have us well positioned for continued success," Mr. Moody said in the release.

With a file by Andrew Willis and Jacqueline Nelson