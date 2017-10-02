Biotech Novoheart looks to pump new life into sector with new listing

A tiny piece of meat palpitating on the end of a cotton-swab-like stick immersed in red liquid may be an unsettling sight. But for Canadian-backed biotech Novoheart Holdings Inc., these miniature lab-grown hearts may represent the future of drug testing and cardiac health.

Novoheart, which will list on the TSX Venture Exchange on Tuesday, is hoping to transform how drugs are tested. Run by Prof. Ronald Li, director of the Ming-Wai Lau Centre for Reparative Medicine at the Karolinska Institute's Hong Kong campus, the company grows human heart tissue from stem cells that can be used instead of lab animals for drug development.

"Whenever a pharmaceutical company wants to develop a new drug, typically it's a very lengthy process that takes about 10 to 12 years and $2-billion to $4-billion (U.S.), and still 90 per cent of the time it fails. And when it fails, it mostly has to do with toxicity with the human heart," said Prof. Li, an alumni of the University of Waterloo and the University of Toronto. "Historically, companies and scientists have been depending on animals such as mice to tell them what drugs can potentially work in humans or not. It's not a surprise that mice and humans are very different."

The science behind growing miniature hearts, which Prof. Li and his colleagues have been developing for close to 20 years, sounds to the layperson like a mash up of cloning and baking. Scientists take a small amount of blood from adult donors, which they genetically reprogram into an induced pluripotent stem cell – essentially a type of cell that can grow into any type of human cell. From there, scientist coax these cells into becoming human heart cells.

This is where the baking begins. Once the scientists have living, beating human heart cells, they can combine them into all sorts of structures, depending on what kind of tests they want to conduct.

"Sometimes I describe it like making Jell-O," said Prof. Kevin Costa, the company's chief science officer and an associate professor at New York's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, explaining how he mixes the heart cells with a liquid collagen material. "It starts off very liquid, and then it becomes more like a Jell-O consistency. And then the cells, they're not just floating around in there, they're actually alive and will grow and grab onto the matrix and reorganize it into a structured tissue."

This heart tissue can be grown into a variety of shapes or patterns, even into small hollow balls that imitate the chamber of a heart.

"If you can imagine growing them around a balloon, and then when you deflate the balloon and pull it out you're left with this hollow pumping heart chamber. The heart is a four-chambered organ, we're creating one of these heart chambers to measure how strongly the tissue pumps fluid," Prof. Costa said.

"We kind of like having fun in the laboratory and if you put one in a little bank of fluid, it will literally swim around like a little squid," he added.

These miniature hearts can be poked, prodded, examined, shot through with electricity, sped up and slowed down – anything a scientist needs in order to see how a cardiac drug will interact with heart tissue.

"We can make healthy hearts of different ethnic groups so as to address the question about genetic diversity. We can also make sick hearts that carry particular human diseases in patients such as dilated cardiomyopathy and different arrhythmias," Prof. Li said.

The company, which was initially funded by research grants, mainly from the government of Hong Kong, began actively raising private capital this year, with the help of Vancouver-based venture capital firm CDM Capital Partners.

"We're always looking for unique paradigm-shifting technologies that are disruptive to an existing marketplace and we saw this as an unbelievable opportunity," said Darren Devine, a founding partner of CDM. "This technology has the ability to transform the whole drug discovery process, to formulate and test drugs on a real-time basis and speed up the drug discovery process."

Last week, the company closed a round of funding where it raised $7.15-million, mostly from private investors in Canada and Hong Kong. That follows a private placement worth $3.8-million earlier in the summer, bringing the company's value to around $10-million for when it lists on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol NVH. The company currently has labs in California and Hong Kong, although Prof. Li said they're also eying Toronto or Waterloo as locations for a new lab.

Right now, the business model is focused on helping drug companies develop products. But Prof. Li envisions one day using Novoheart's tissue growing technology for more direct medical purposes.

"This is not something that's going to replace a human heart … but with expansions of this technology you can imagine replacing small parts of damaged tissue," Prof. Li said. "What we'd like to do is intervene before you need a heart transplant, and rather than trying to create a new heart, prevent our patients from having to go down the path of heart failure in the first place."