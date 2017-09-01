Harvey's economic aftermath

John Sopinski
The personal loss left in Tropical storm Harvey's wake is staggering. Moody's Analytics estimated insurance losses will reach $50-to $75-billion (U.S.). The U.S. economy will also take a hit. The energy sector is feeling the immediate effects of the storm with many refineries scaling back production or shutting down. However, National Bank notes that while there are often initial knock-on hits to GDP and job growth after major hurricanes, the broader economy usually recovers because of the stimulative effects of re-building.
Follow us on Twitter @globebusiness
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨