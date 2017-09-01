Harvey's economic aftermath

The personal loss left in Tropical storm Harvey's wake is staggering. Moody's Analytics estimated insurance losses will reach $50-to $75-billion (U.S.). The U.S. economy will also take a hit. The energy sector is feeling the immediate effects of the storm with many refineries scaling back production or shutting down. However, National Bank notes that while there are often initial knock-on hits to GDP and job growth after major hurricanes, the broader economy usually recovers because of the stimulative effects of re-building.