HBC to sell Lord & Taylor flagship store; wins equity injection

Hudson's Bay Co. has a $1-billion deal to sell its Lord & Taylor flagship store in New York to WeWork Cos and team up with the office-sharing business to run its operations in parts of HBC's stores.

Toronto-based HBC, which is under pressure from an activist shareholder to monetize its real estate, said Tuesday Rhone Capital, an investor in WeWork, is making a $632-million equity investment in HBC, which also owns its namesake stores and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The retailer expects to continue to run the Lord & Taylor store on Fifth Avenue in a shrunken space in that building after WeWork converts it into its New York headquarters as well as shared office space to lease to other businesses or individuals.

HBC activist shareholder calls for special meeting to replace directors

WeWork will also lease space for its own office-sharing operations in HBC's flagship stores on Queen Street in downtown Toronto, Granville Street in Vancouver and Galeria Kaufhof in Frankfurt, Germany as a way to use the big stores' space more productively. HBC said it expects "minimal impact" on its bottom line from the revamping.

"HBC and WeWork have been working together to reimagine retail environments for current and future generations," Richard Baker, HBC's executive chairman, said in a statement. "This is a transformative partnership that rethinks how retailers create exciting environments and leverage less productive space while substantially improving the value proposition."

