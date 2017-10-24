HBC to sell Lord & Taylor flagship store; wins equity injection

Hudson's Bay Co. has a $1-billion deal to sell its Lord & Taylor flagship store in New York to WeWork Cos and team up with the office-sharing business to run its operations in parts of HBC's stores.

Toronto-based HBC, which is under pressure from an activist shareholder to monetize its real estate, said Tuesday that Rhone Capital, an investor in WeWork, is making a $632-million equity investment in HBC, which also owns its namesake stores and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The retailer expects to continue to run the Lord & Taylor store on Fifth Avenue in a shrunken space in that building after WeWork converts it into its New York headquarters as well as shared office space to lease to other businesses or individuals.

HBC shares were up 2 per cent in midmorning trading in Toronto.

WeWork will also lease space for its own office-sharing operations in HBC's flagship stores on Queen Street in downtown Toronto, Granville Street in Vancouver and Galeria Kaufhof in Frankfurt, Germany, as a way to use the big stores' space more productively. HBC said it expects "minimal impact" on its bottom line from the revamping.

"HBC and WeWork have been working together to reimagine retail environments for current and future generations," Richard Baker, HBC's executive chairman, said in a statement. "This is a transformative partnership that rethinks how retailers create exciting environments and leverage less productive space while substantially improving the value proposition."

The deal comes as HBC feels the heat from activist shareholder Land and Buildings Investment Management to squeeze more value from the retailer's real estate, especially its landmark Saks Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan.

The latest HBC deal also underlines the shifts in the retail landscape as consumers do more browsing and shopping online, forcing retailers to find new ways to use their brick-and-mortar space.

HBC has faced rocky times, with weaker results, a big corporate restructuring in the summer and the departure of some key executives, including Jerry Storch, its chief executive officer.

On Monday, Land and Buildings, which owns roughly 5 per cent of HBC shares, threatened to call a special meeting of HBC shareholders to remove its directors from its board.

Now HBC is unveiling the WeWork deal, which it expects will reduce the its debt by $1.6-billion and increase its liquidity by about $1.1-billion.

HBC said its Lord & Taylor store is "many times" less productive than its Saks Fifth Avenue flagship building, thus minimizing the effect of the changes on its profit.

Mr. Baker said in an interview that the $1-billion sales price of the Lord & Taylor store is 30 per cent above the most recent appraised value, adding creative real estate transactions are part of the retailer's DNA.

"It shows the world that our real estate assets continue to be worth more than people previously thought," he said. "And it shows that from time to time, we're willing to monetize, through financing or a sale, certain real estate assets."

He said he expects the millennials who tend to work at WeWork to become new shoppers at HBC stores, bringing in a coveted customer base. "Young millennials will be travelling through our buildings on a daily basis."

He said the teaming up with WeWork, a startup with operations worldwide, will produce future real estate transactions and other opportunities to surface more value from its properties.

The Rhone equity investment of $632-million is in the form of eight-year mandatory convertible preferred shares initially convertible into the company's common stock at $12.42 a share, with the conversion price subject to adjustment from time to time, according to the terms of the preferred shares.

Mr. Baker said the partnership helps give HBC an opportunity to lure new clientele to its stores. "Our partnership with the WeWork team creates new opportunities for HBC to redefine the traditional department store by extending those communities and drive additional traffic to our stores, particularly as we add co-working and community space to existing, vibrant retail locations."

Adam Neumann, CEO and co-founder of WeWork, said its acquisition of the Lord & Taylor flagship building on Fifth Avenue reflects its commitment to its New York City roots. "As a business with an emphasis on human connections in physical spaces, we will continue to create jobs within this city while simultaneously re-energizing the traditional retail experience," Mr. Neumann said.