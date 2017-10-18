High-tech textile maker helps prevent flooding from severe storms

AvenEx Coating Technologies Inc. of Vancouver is not what everyone would think of as a company at the vanguard of the fight to save the planet. It manufactures, among other products, chemically-treated fabric used to hold back water at the bottom of ponds.

But as climate change takes hold and scientific evidence mounts that it is linked to severe storms and flooding, AvenEx finds that it's an environmental leader.

The company is doing a booming business in India, where its high-tech textiles are deployed to hold back water from even the toughest monsoons, preventing flooding, stockpiling resources and protecting water for use in irrigation.

Story continues below advertisement

"India is the main market for this particular product. We work with the farmers there to determine what they're actually looking for," says AvenEx founder and president Gary Shokar.

With world weather patterns becoming more severe, other parts of South Asia and perhaps the storm-stricken Caribbean and southern United States might turn out to be markets, too.

The company has learned that it has to work with customers after sales to make sure the product is used effectively.

"They purchased the lowest-price product they could find [from a local competitor] and it leaked. So now we work with the purchasers and the dealers to educate them about the product," Mr. Shokar says.

It may sound like a simple strategy, but keeping in tune with the market is only part of a wider move by successful manufacturers to address what is turning out to be the leading issue of the 21st century – sustainability.

Not everything that AvenEx does meets the criteria of sustainability. It treats its pond-lining textiles with chemicals and while the company tries to use recyclable material, it's not 100-per-cent recyclable. Protecting the environment takes time, costs money and by some traditional accounting measures, it might not contribute to the bottom line.

"There's always a cost when you try to do something sustainably," Mr. Shokar says.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, he says the company tries, for example, by seeking to increase the percentage of recyclable material in its fabric. "I grew up on the Fraser River and we all grew up in British Columbia watching David Suzuki on TV, so we try to incorporate sustainable practices into what we do," he adds.

Accounting practices have been changing, too, finding ways to quantify and include not only profits and losses, but also the opportunities and risks that arise from sustainable practices and coping with climate change.

The Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada have adopted "sustainability through resilience" as their theme for this year, calling on the profession to focus on new thinking and innovative ways of looking for solutions.

"Historically there has been a disconnect between the financial earnings of a company and the positive and negative impacts companies may have on the environment and society in the course of doing business," says chartered professional accountant Sarah Whyte, manager in KPMG's sustainability practice.

"This disconnect is disappearing. Companies are being held more accountable for their economic, environmental and social impacts due to increasing stakeholder actions, changing market conditions and changes in government regulations," Ms. Whyte says.

"These impacts were previously considered externalities. However, companies increasingly need to understand, measure and report such impacts to develop a cohesive business strategy, enhance corporate value and manage emerging risks."

Story continues below advertisement

Companies have been reporting on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) measures for decades – measures which nearly always include describing their efforts to curb or offset greenhouse-gas emissions, to recycle, plant trees and meet basic human-rights and labour-relations objectives.

But the quality and rigour of this reporting has varied widely over the years. CPAs and major accounting firms have been working to establish standards for measuring sustainability and to relate these measurements to a company's overall performance.

KPMG has just released its 10th annual worldwide Survey of Corporate Responsibility Reporting, which reviewed CSR reporting from 4,900 companies in 49 countries. The new survey finds that companies are taking issues such as climate change more seriously; it found that 78 per cent of the companies surveyed believe that CSR information such as greenhouse-gas reduction efforts is relevant information for investors.

"There was a time when corporate responsibility information was considered strictly 'non-financial' and not relevant to include in annual financial reports. The corporate responsibility report as we know it today was born from those beliefs," the KPMG survey says.

"Financial stakeholders – including investors, lenders and insurers – need to know what impact your business is having on society and the environment, and how this could impact your business performance in the future. They want to see that you understand these impacts and to understand what your business response is.

"Times are changing. As our survey shows, more than three-quarters of the world's largest 250 companies now include at least some 'non-financial' information in their annual financial reports. And where the largest firms lead, others inevitably follow."