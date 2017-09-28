Home Capital executive to exit new position months after assuming role

A Home Capital Group Inc. executive is leaving the company to join rival mortgage lender Street Capital Group Inc. mere months after he assumed a newly created position.
Greg Parker, who in July helmed the newly established position of executive vice-president of strategy at Home Capital, has been appointed executive vice-president of capital markets and treasury at Street Capital.
Home Capital says Brad Kotush, its executive vice-president and chief financial officer, will assume Parker's overall responsibilities at the alternative lender.
Parker had previously held the positions of executive vice-president of enterprise risk management and chief risk office prior to his new role at Home Capital.
His move was part of the company's efforts to strengthen prospects for long-term growth following allegations from the Ontario Securities Commission that it misled investors.
The company has since settled the OSC case.
