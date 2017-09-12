Home Capital investors reject plan to boost Buffett’s stake

Shareholders in Home Capital Group Inc. have overwhelmingly voted against billionaire investor Warren Buffett's proposal to boost his stake in the company.

At a special meeting held Tuesday morning in Toronto, nearly 89 per cent of investors voted to reject the deal, which would have seen Mr. Buffett's firm, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., increase its stake in the alternative mortgage lender to 38.4 per cent from about 20 per cent by buying $247-million in shares at a deep discount.

The vote followed a recommendation to reject the sale of additional shares to Berkshire by the influential proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. The firm warned that investors would be significantly diluted for what is seen as only nominal benefits if the deal was allowed to proceed.

Berkshire was not permitted to vote its shares.

About 50 people attended the subdued, 24-minute meeting in a downtown convention centre. But when the result was announced, one minor shareholder in the room, Harry Houtman, exclaimed: "Wow, great!"

The decision to reject further support from Mr. Buffett appears to be a sign of confidence among the firm's shareholders. Home Capital is still recovering from a crisis that includes a run on its deposit base earlier this year. But since Mr. Buffett first invested in the company in June, it has returned to a firmer footing and is showing signs of securing a more stable future.

"This meeting marks the end of an eventful chapter in the corporation's history," said Brenda Eprile, chair of Home Capital's board of directors. "Management is focused on building deposits, and that's showing results. And we are once again growing the company's pipeline of loans."

After surviving a run on deposits that pushed Home Capital to the brink of failure, the company has been steadily rebuilding its base of term funding, with Mr. Buffett's name serving as a key seal of approval. Since his initial investment, the flow of money into its guaranteed investment certificates, or GICs, has returned to more normal levels. And in a sign of greater stability, the company is expected to lower the interest rates it offers on GICs next week. After the close of business on Friday, the five-year rate will drop to 2.75 per cent and the one-year rate to 1.9 per cent, down noticeably from recent highs when the company was desperate for new funding.

Home Capital is now trying to strike a delicate balance: Bringing down its funding costs while still attracting the deposits it needs to gradually increase the flow of new loans it underwrites. At the same time, proposed regulations from Canada's banking regulator that are aimed at cooling Canada's hottest housing markets could present a material drag on the company's mortgage business, if implemented as they have been drafted.

As of Aug. 16, the company had total liquidity and credit capacity of $4.22-billion, including a $2-billion standby credit facility also provided by Berkshire Hathaway.

"To me, this decision on the second tranche is a clear message that the majority of our shareholders believe that Home Capital's improved deposit in-flows and liquidity position diminish the need for additional capital," Ms. Eprile said.

Home Capital is also emerging from its crisis with a new chief executive officer, Yousry Bissada; a new chief financial officer, Brad Kotush; and a refreshed board of directors, led by Ms. Eprile. Mr. Bissada has been at work since early August crafting a new strategy for the company.

When Berkshire Hathaway came riding to Home Capital's rescue in June, Mr. Buffett's firm agreed to acquire $400-million of Home Capital's shares at a deep discount. The hastily-negotiated deal was structured in two tranches. The first, for $153-million or $9.55 per share, made Berkshire the largest shareholder in the alternative mortgage lender, with a nearly 20-per-cent stake. But the second transaction to purchase another $247-million for $10.30 per share required shareholder approval at Tuesday's vote.

That would have represented a 27-per-cent discount to Home Capital's share price of $14.08 at Monday's close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares in Home Capital were up 0.85 per cent late Tuesday morning at $14.20 a share, and trading in the stock was temporarily halted shortly after the voting results were announced.

At the outset in June, shareholders appeared content to dilute their holdings in the mortgage lender in return for the sense of stability and confidence that came with a major investment from Mr. Buffett, one of the world's most revered investors. But the second stage of the deal faced opposition.

Toronto-based Taylor Asset Management, which owns about 3.5 per cent of Home Capital's shares, believes the lender doesn't need the money, especially at such a discounted price.

Another proxy firm, Glass Lewis & Co., recommended voting in favour of the deal, deferring to the judgment of the board of directors, which unanimously supported Berkshire taking the second tranche. The board had argued a second investment would validate Mr. Buffett's backing, enhancing Home Capital's progress in capital and deposit markets, while providing extra short-term liquidity.

"We believed then, as we do now, that the transaction with Berkshire, including the Berkshire second tranche, is in the best interest of the corporation," Ms. Eprile said. She also reiterated that Home Capital is "grateful" to have Berkshire as its major shareholder.

But executives at Berkshire were well aware it was never a sure bet that the second tranche would be approved. In a June interview, Mr. Buffet told The Globe and Mail: "We hope the shareholders vote yes, but if they vote no, you know, we'll be going ahead with everything we promised to do." He also said he had "no intention whatsoever of getting out in four months or eight months or 12 months," and there is no indication so far that Berkshire's approach has changed.