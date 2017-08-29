 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Home Capital names Canaccord veteran Brad Kotush as new CFO

Home Capital names Canaccord veteran Brad Kotush as new CFO

Signage is displayed outside the Home Capital Group Inc. headquarters office in Toronto, Ontario in this file photo.

Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Reuters

Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday named Canaccord Genuity Group Inc veteran Brad Kotush as its chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1.

Home Capital said interim CFO Robert Blowes would step down and remain on the company's board.

The company last month named mortgage industry veteran Yousry Bissada its CEO, tasking him with rebuilding relationships after the ouster of CEO Martin Reid, which was the beginning of a series of events that led investors to withdraw 95 per cent of deposits from the lender's high-interest savings accounts.

Story continues below advertisement

The company's business has stabilized since it secured a C$2-billion line of credit from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Kotush, most recently, was CFO and risk officer at Canaccord, Home Capital said on Tuesday.

Video: What you need to know about the new Uber boss
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.