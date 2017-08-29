Home Capital names Canaccord veteran Brad Kotush as new CFO

Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday named Canaccord Genuity Group Inc veteran Brad Kotush as its chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1.
Home Capital said interim CFO Robert Blowes would step down and remain on the company's board.
The company last month named mortgage industry veteran Yousry Bissada its CEO, tasking him with rebuilding relationships after the ouster of CEO Martin Reid, which was the beginning of a series of events that led investors to withdraw 95 per cent of deposits from the lender's high-interest savings accounts.
The company's business has stabilized since it secured a C$2-billion line of credit from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Kotush, most recently, was CFO and risk officer at Canaccord, Home Capital said on Tuesday.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨