How does bitcoin work?

WHAT IS BITCOIN?

Bitcoin is a completely decentralized form of

virtual currency that enables direct payment

over the Internet by skipping the middleman,

which is usually a bank or credit card company.

Transactions are safe due to cryptography used

to prevent double spending, counterfeiting,

or theft. Users can use bitcoins for a variety of

real transactions.

HOW IT WORKS

1

Before a bitcoin can be purchased, a user must install a virtual 'wallet' onto a personal

computer or mobile device. The wallet is similar to personal finance software and keeps track of bitcoin balance and transactions.

2

The user then pays for bitcoins, either through

a credit card, bank account or anonymously

with cash. Bitcoins are transferred directly into

a bitcoin account, and the user can send and

receive payments directly to a buyer or seller.

3

Similar to trading stocks, a buyer can place an

order for a bitcoin through an exchange

program once the funds are available. Bitcoins

can also be purchased from third parties.

4

Users pay far fewer associated fees by skipping

the middleman in each transaction, and they

can also remain anonymous.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCES: BLOOMBERG; BITCOIN.ORG;

BLOCKCHAIN.INFO; MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW;

THE WASHINGTON POST; IEEE SPECTRUM

