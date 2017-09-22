How does bitcoin work?

WHAT IS BITCOIN?
Bitcoin is a completely decentralized form of
virtual currency that enables direct payment
over the Internet by skipping the middleman,
which is usually a bank or credit card company.
Transactions are safe due to cryptography used
to prevent double spending, counterfeiting,
or theft. Users can use bitcoins for a variety of
real transactions.
HOW IT WORKS
1
Before a bitcoin can be purchased, a user must install a virtual 'wallet' onto a personal
computer or mobile device. The wallet is similar to personal finance software and keeps track of bitcoin balance and transactions.
2
The user then pays for bitcoins, either through
a credit card, bank account or anonymously
with cash. Bitcoins are transferred directly into
a bitcoin account, and the user can send and
receive payments directly to a buyer or seller.
3
Similar to trading stocks, a buyer can place an
order for a bitcoin through an exchange
program once the funds are available. Bitcoins
can also be purchased from third parties.
4
Users pay far fewer associated fees by skipping
the middleman in each transaction, and they
can also remain anonymous.
