HBC CEO Gerald Storch stepping down

Gerald Storch is stepping down as the CEO of Hudson's Bay Co. amid the company's slumping share price and a high-profile battle with an activist investor.

After three years at the company's helm, Mr. Storch will be returning to his advisory firm Storch Advisors effective Nov. 1, according to a company press release issued Friday.

"I have great confidence in the company and the executive leadership team's ability to take the right actions to position HBC for leadership in the retail industry as it evolves into the future," Mr. Storch said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to returning to my advisory firm to work with a range of companies during this transformational time for the retail industry."

The company has retained an executive search firm to recruit a new chief executive. In the meantime, governor and executive chairman Richard Baker will be taking over Mr. Storch's duties. Mr. Baker has been HBC's governor since July of 2008 and has previously served as the company's CEO.

Mr. Storch is the latest in a string of senior executives to exit the company. Don Watros, president of HBC's international business, left HBC at the end of last month after an 11-year history with the company. Chief financial officer Paul Beesley left earlier this year.

HBC's share price has been battered recently amid a changing retail environment. The company's stock has lost more than 50 per cent of its value since its high in June, 2015. On Friday, it closed at $11.96, up 11 cents or 0.93 per cent from the previous day.

The company is also facing pressure from Connecticut-based Land & Buildings Investment Manager LLC to close the gap between its $11 share price and the value of its vast real estate assets, which is estimated at $35 a share.

Jonathan Litt, the founder of the U.S. hedge fund, has made a number of recommendations for the company, of which he owns a nearly 5-per-cent stake. Those suggestions include exiting Europe by selling off its Galeria Kaufhof real estate and adding boutique retailers to the bottom floors of its flagship Saks Fifth Avenue store. Mr. Litt has threatened to call a special meeting to remove directors from the company's board if it doesn't get behind his plan.

The department store industry has struggled in recent years as consumers increasingly move online and shift their discretionary spending to experiences and travel over physical goods.