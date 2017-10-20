HBC CEO Gerald Storch stepping down

HBC says its CEO Gerald Storch will be stepping down effective Nov. 1.

Mr. Storch will be returning to his advisory firm, Storch Advisors, according to a company press release.

"I have great confidence in the company and the executive leadership team's ability to take the right actions to position HBC for leadership in the retail industry as it evolves into the future," Mr. Storch said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

"I'm looking forward to returning to my advisory firm to work with a range of companies during this transformational time for the retail industry."

HBC says it has retained an executive search firm to recruit a new chief executive.

The company's chairman Richard Baker, who has previously served as HBC's CEO, will take over Mr. Storch's duties in the meantime.

More to come...