HBC exploring strategic options, including going private: U.S. activist investor

Hudson's Bay Co.'s board of directors has hired – or is hiring -- J.P. Morgan to advise it on strategic options including going private, a U.S. activist investor in the retailer suggests.

And Toronto-based HBC's management has hired Bank of America to look into a possible buyout, investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC says, referring to information it understands to be true.

In an angry statement on Wednesday responding to HBC's weak second-quarter results, the activist investor criticizes HBC for its "lack of urgency in addressing deep undervaluation."

And it criticizes HBC for a lack of transparency in light of its hiring an investment bank to look at strategic alternatives as well as potential "serious third-party interest in HBC's German assets."

HBC shares jumped almost 6 per cent to $11.90 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late-day trading after the Land & Buildings statement was issued.

Earlier HBC said it will consider closing some of its stores if it gets an offer for them that provides more value than their current use as the retailer struggles to make gains in a crowded, fast-changing market.

The retailer is already shutting one of its Saks Fifth Avenue stores at Short Hills Mall in New Jersey by selling its lease, a move that comes amid a raft of chains across North America closing hundreds of brick-and-mortar stores as the retail landscape shifts to online selling.

But HBC has resisted closing many stores, saying they are not the type of money-losers with which rivals have grappled. There was nothing wrong with Saks in Short Hills, but "the value of the alternative use was that much higher," Jerry Storch, chief executive officer of HBC, told an analyst conference call on Wednesday, a day after after the company released disappointing second-quarter results.

"The opportunity is to do better with the stores we have across the board," he said. "We're always open to real estate opportunities through the entire portfolio."

As HBC races to turn around its flagging performance, it faces rising pressure from U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt to instead take radical strategic steps and generate more value from its real estate assets, raising the spectre of further tensions between the minority shareholder and Canada's oldest retailer.

HBC shares fell about 2 per cent to $11.04 in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after having dropped almost 7 per cent the previous day.

Mr. Litt, whose investment firm holds more than a 4-per-cent stake in HBC, has urged the retailer to look at monetizing its real estate holdings, to go private, and to divest its European business. But the retailer this week expanded into the Netherlands with its first store outside of Canada under the Hudson's Bay name.

Mr. Litt was not available to comment but is expected to make a statement on Wednesday.

Mark Petrie, retail analyst at CIBC World Markets, said HBC had provided "some incremental" feedback on its formal plan to monetize real estate holdings and potentially spin them off into an initial public offering after it diversified them more.

"This is in line with previous commentary" from HBC, Mr. Petrie noted. "The question remains how effectively HBC can diversify and whether it can do so in a cost-effective manner."

HBC's second-quarter results, which included a wider loss than last year at $201-million, failed to hit many analysts' bottom-line forecasts.

Mr. Storch agreed HBC's performance was "very disappointing – and I wouldn't paint it any other way in the second quarter – as we look to the future I think we see continued improvement" from the retailer's heavy investments in its digital and physical store operations along with cost-cutting.

But he also acknowledged the industry's difficulties amid the rise of online powerhouses such as Amazon.com.

"As far as Amazon or the retail business, there's no doubt we're going through a period of much more rapid change than any of us have witnessed in retail before," he said. "And that's why we're so focused on the digital side of the business."

He noted that HBC's digital sales are rising faster than those of the overall market. Second-quarter online sales at the retailer grew 11 per cent on a constant currency basis and almost 20 per cent at its Hudson's Bay and Lord & Taylor divisions. But over all, HBC's same-store sales, a critical retail measure, fell 1.3 per cent, including 2.8 per cent at HBC Europe.

"We're making the moves that we think we need to make in order to be forward-looking and provide great customer experiences online and in-store, which is the answer to the online-only threat," Mr. Storch said.

Richard Baker, governor and executive chairman of HBC, said he wasn't in the position to make specific announcements about the retailer's real estate plans, but he said the company continues to look for opportunities to use its retail space more productively. For example, it operates fast-fashion specialist Topshop in Hudson's Bay and its German Galeria Kaufhof stores, and it is setting up cosmetics purveyor Sephora in Kaufhof stores and Pusateri's food halls at its two Saks locations in Toronto.

"One of the hallmarks of the company is the aggressive real estate activity," Mr. Storch added. "We certainly never stopped that and we continue every day."

He said he's encouraged by HBC's third-quarter performance so far, pointing to some improvement in the general retail environment and the company's cost-cutting and investment efforts, which are expected to pay off more in the second half of 2017. This month alone, it plans to launch 10 Hudson's Bay stores in the Netherlands.

"Every time we have a Sephora shop open inside one of our Kaufhof department stores there's a lineup out the door and down the block," he added.

"There is truth to the fact that there is a threat from the Internet in general," he said. "But the answer is to invest to make the department store experience better. … People don't dislike department stores. They dislike bad department stores, and they like good ones."

In its second quarter ended July 29, HBC's loss widened to $201-million or $1.10 a share from $142-million or 78 cents a year earlier. Sales picked up to $3.29-billion from $3.25-billion.