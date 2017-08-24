Hudson’s Bay head of international business leaving company

Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday that the head of its international business, Don Watros, would leave the company at the end of September, but did not name his successor.

Watros has been with the company for 11 years and led its expansion into Europe, Hudson's Bay said. He has also served as chief operating officer of the company.

The news of his move comes after U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt warned he would consider a push to remove some of the company's directors unless it took steps to make more money off its assets.

Large retailers such as Hudson's Bay has been struggling to reinvent themselves to remain relevant as shoppers increasingly move their purchases online.

Former J.C. Penney Co Inc executive Edward Record will start as chief financial officer of Hudson's Bay on Monday.