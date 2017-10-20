What if NAFTA dies?

As the U.S., Canada and Mexico wrap up the fourth round of trade talks to renew the North American free-trade agreement, negotiations have become increasingly contentious, escalating uncertainty and generating the spectre of collapse. Bloomberg Intelligence and Moody's Analytics predict the termination of NAFTA would hit Mexico's economy the hardest, but no country would emerge unscathed. None of the countries, however, would be tipped into recession, according to Moody's. It forecasts most of the pain would come in the first two years after the breakdown of the deal, and assumes the U.S. and Canada would work out a bilateral agreement.