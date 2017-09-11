 Skip to main content

Alamos Gold to acquire Richmont Mines in $933-million deal

A machine moves through a tunnel at the underground Richmont Mines Inc. Beaufor gold mining operation in Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015.

Valerian Mazataud/Bloomberg

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Alamos Gold Inc. has signed a friendly deal to acquire Richmont Mines Inc. in an all-stock offer valued at about $933-million ($770-million U.S.).

Under the agreement, Richmont shareholders will receive 1.385 Alamos shares for each Richmont share they hold.

The offer implies a value of $14.20 per Richmont share based on the closing price for Alamos shares on Sept. 8 when Richmont shares closed at $11.62.

Once the deal is completed, Richmont shareholders will own approximately 23 per cent of the combined company.

Richmont produces gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario and the Beaufor Mine in Quebec.

Concurrent with the deal, Richmont will sell its Quebec assets including the Beaufor Mine, Camflo Mill, Wasamac development project as well as all other mineral claims, mining leases and mining concessions to Monarques Gold Corp.

Under that agreement, Richmont has agreed to subscribe for approximately $2-million in subscription receipts from Monarques at a price of 35 cents per receipt which will be automatically exchanged for shares upon the closing of the transaction.

In addition, Monarques will issue Richmont additional shares so that it will hold an approximately 19.9 per cent stake in the company.

Monarques will also grant Richmont net smelter return royalties on the Beaufor mine, Richmont's interest in the Camflo mineral claims and the Wasamac property.

