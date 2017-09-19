Brookfield mulls higher bid for Brazil’s Renova: sources

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is considering increasing its offer for Renova Energia SA by 25 per cent, in a bid to sway the two largest shareholders in the Brazilian renewable power firm to exit their controlling stakes, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Under terms of a revised bid, Brookfield would offer power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and subsidiary Light SA 11.25 reais per unit of Renova, said the people, who asked for anonymity because the transaction is private. Each Renova unit is comprised of a common share and two preferred shares.