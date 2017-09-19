 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Brookfield mulls higher bid for Brazil’s Renova: sources

Brookfield mulls higher bid for Brazil’s Renova: sources

People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the annual general meeting for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO
Reuters

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is considering increasing its offer for Renova Energia SA by 25 per cent, in a bid to sway the two largest shareholders in the Brazilian renewable power firm to exit their controlling stakes, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Under terms of a revised bid, Brookfield would offer power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and subsidiary Light SA 11.25 reais per unit of Renova, said the people, who asked for anonymity because the transaction is private. Each Renova unit is comprised of a common share and two preferred shares.

Roots by the numbers, as the retailer plans public offering (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨