Canadian Natural acquires Pelican Lake assets from Cenovus for $975-million

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has agreed to buy Cenovus Energy Inc.'s Pelican Lake heavy oil operations and other Northern Alberta assets for $975-million in cash, which the latter company called a "significant first step" in offloading parts of its portfolio to help pay for its historic $17.7-billion asset acquisition from ConocoPhillips Co. earlier this year.

The assets Cenovus is selling to Canadian Natural produce about 19,600 barrel-of-oil equivalents per day. The companies announced the deal, which is expected to close by Sept. 30, in statements Tuesday morning.

In recent months, Cenovus has openly discussed plans to divest oil and gas properties to pay down what it borrowed to fund the ConocoPhillip acquisition – one of the largest ever in Canada's oil sands. The company took out a $3.6-billion bridge loan to help fund the transaction, and said Tuesday that it plans to retire the first tranche with the closure of the Pelican Lake sale. The subsequent tranches mature in November 2018 and May 2019.

"This represents a significant first step in our strategy to optimize our asset portfolio and deleverage our balance sheet as planned following the acquisition of the ConocoPhillips assets," said Brian Ferguson, Cenovus's president and chief executive, in a statement. "The divestiture processes for the remainder of our legacy conventional assets are proceeding as expected, with strong interest from potential buyers."

Cenovus's shares have been sliding since the late-March ConocoPhillips deal, though they popped up 9 per cent in late July after the company revealed details about asset-sale plans with its latest quarterly results. The company hopes to sell $4– or $5-billion worth of assets this year, including through the Pelican Lake sale.

Cenovus also said Tuesday that the sale process for its Suffield assets is "well advanced," with hopes to announce a deal in the third quarter. Its Palliser and Weyburn operations are also for sale with a fourth-quarter target, as are "other non-core assets."

Canadian Natural did not immediately return a request for comment, while a Cenovus spokesperson said executives would not be available for interviews Tuesday.

Amid investor frustration over the ConocoPhillips deal, Mr. Ferguson announced in June that he would retire by the end of October. A replacement chief executive has not been named; Cenovus spokesperson Brett Harris said no deadline has been put in place as the company continues its internal and global external search for candidates.

CIBC Capital Markets and Barclays Capital Canada Inc. advised Cenovus in the Pelican Lake transaction.

With files from Jeffrey Jones

