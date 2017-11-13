Cenovus strikes $940-million deal to sell Weyburn asset to Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. has struck deal to acquire a controlling interest in a major Saskatchewan oil property from Cenovus Energy Inc. for $940-million.
Whitecap agreed Monday to buy a 62-per-cent stake in the Weyburn carbon-injected oil project, lifting its corporate production by 14,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Under the deal, Whitecap said it would sell $332.5-million in shares at $8.80 each on a bought-deal basis to banks led by National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Ltd. The company also said it would tap its credit facilities and use a $92.5-million non-brokered private placement to fund the deal.
Whitecap shares closed down 3.4 per cent at $9.11 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company also said it would increase its dividend by 5 per cent to 25.7 cents per share starting in January.
Cenovus said proceeds from the transaction would be used to retire the $3.6-billion bridge loan used to help fund its purchase earlier this year of oil sands and natural gas assets ConocoPhillips Co.
The deal brings proceeds from asset sales to $3.74-billion, short of Cenovus's targeted range of $4-billion and $5-billion in divestitures.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨