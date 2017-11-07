Centerra Gold to buy AuRico Metals in $310-million deal

Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival AuRico Metals Inc in a deal valued at $310-million.
Centerra offered $1.80 per share in cash, a 38.5 per cent premium to AuRico last close on Monday.
Canadian miners have been boosting acquisitions at home as they come under pressure from foreign governments over profit-sharing at crucial mines.
Toronto-based Centerra reached an agreement with Kyrgyzstan in September to settle all outstanding disputes over the Kumtor gold mine, the company's biggest.
Earlier this year, miner Alamos Gold Inc , agreed to buy Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about $905-million, creating a top-10 gold producer in North America.
Centerra's deal will be funded through cash in hand and debt and is expected to close in January 2018, the companies said in a joint statement.
Scotia Capital was financial adviser to Centerra, while Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd advised AuRico.
