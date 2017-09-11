Centerra settles long-running dispute with Kyrgyzstan

Centerra Gold Inc said on Monday it reached an agreement with Kyrgyzstan over the Kumtor gold mine, ending a dispute with the Central Asian country on profit sharing at the Canadian company's biggest mine.

The agreement terminates a court order which, among other things, restricted the ability of Centerra's Kyrgyz unit to transfer cash to Centerra, the company said.

Under the deal, the Canadian miner will make a onetime payment of $50-million to a new, government-run nature development, alongside annual payments of $2.7-million.

Centerra will also pay $7-million to a cancer care support fund and a further $3-million one year after the deal closes.

The agreement comes less than a week after Centerra reached a proposed settlement with the Kyrgyz Republic on similar terms.

Toronto-based Centerra is the biggest foreign investor and taxpayer in Kyrgyzstan, contributing up to 10 per cent of the impoverished nation's gross domestic product. The state owns a 26.6 per cent stake in Centerra.