Enbridge posts profit on Spectra deal

Canada's Enbridge Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, driven mostly by new natural gas, liquids and utility assets acquired in its Spectra Energy deal.
Enbridge bought Houston-based Spectra last September in an all-stock deal valued at about $28-billion, creating North America's largest energy infrastructure company.
The pipeline operator also said it is waiting for approval from Minnesota for its Line 3 replacement project. The project will double capacity on the line to 760,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Calgary-based Enbridge's liquids pipeline business, its biggest, earned $976-million, on an adjusted basis, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $941-million a year earlier.
The company moved 2.5 million bpd of crude oil on its mainline system across Canada and the United States during the quarter, up 6 per cent year over year.
Earnings attributable to shareholders was $765-million or $0.47 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $103-million, or $0.11 per share, a year earlier.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨