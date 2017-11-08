Encana profit slips 7 per cent as production falls

Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp's profit fell 7.3 per cent in the third quarter, hurt by lower oil and gas production.

The Calgary-based company said on Wednesday its net profit slipped to $294-million or 30 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $317-million or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total oil and gas production fell to 284,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 338,000 boe/d a year ago, Encana said.