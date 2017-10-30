Former TransCanada veteran Alex Pourbaix named new Cenovus CEO

Former TransCanada Corp. chief operating officer Alex Pourbaix will become president and chief executive of Calgary's Cenovus Energy Inc. Nov. 6 after CEO Brian Ferguson retires this week.

Mr. Pourbaix will take over an oil-and-gas company that has spent 2017 trying to transform itself under intense investor scrutiny. In late March, Cenovus took advantage of ConocoPhillips Co.'s exit from the oil sands, announcing it would buy out its assets there and in Deep Basin for $17.7-billion. Shares spent much of the year plummeting; on the Toronto Stock Exchange, they're down near 30 per cent since the announcement.

Mr. Ferguson announced he would retire less than three months later, which some have said is in connection to the market's reaction. Meanwhile, the company began shedding assets to cover costs for the ConocoPhillips deal. Its target is to offload $4-billion to $5-billion worth of assets, in part to pay off a $3.6-billion bridge loan it took on for the acquisition.

Earlier this month the company said it would sell its Palliser oil and gas property to Torxen Resources Ltd. for $1.3-billion. In September, Cenovus announced the sale of its Pelican Lake heavy-oil property and other assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for $975-million, and another oil-and-gas property to International Petroleum Corp. for $512-million.

Mr. Pourbaix spent 27 years at TransCanada, recently running its commercial wing and overseeing growth of its power and oil-pipeline business lines – including championing the now-scrapped Energy East pipeline project – until he retired in May.

"He has an impressive track record of value creation and a reputation as an outstanding leader who inspires and empowers teams to succeed while demanding accountability and results," said Patrick Daniel, Cenovus's chair and the former CEO of Enbridge Inc., in a statement Monday morning.

Mr. Pourbaix, a past chair of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, said in a statement that he planned to focus on Cenovus's oil sands and Deep Basin assets and continue the company's efforts to pare down debt.