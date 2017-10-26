Husky Energy swings to profit in third quarter

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc posted an adjusted profit for the third quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher oil prices and an increase in its refining capacity.
The company reported a net profit of $136-million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with an adjusted loss of $100-million in the year-ago quarter.
Husky posted a net profit of $1.39-billion a year earlier, which included nearly $1.5-billion in gains related to asset sales.
