Husky gets approval from Saskatchewan to restart pipeline after oil spill

Crews work to clean up an oil spill on the North Saskatchewan river near Maidstone, Sask., July 22, 2016.

JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

REGINA
The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government has given Husky Energy the OK to restart a pipeline after a major oil spill along the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016.

The government says in an e-mail to media that testing, inspection and evaluation of the repairs to the line have been done.

The pipeline leaked 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent onto a riverbank near Maidstone and about 40 per cent of the spill reached the river.

Husky's own investigation concluded that the pipeline buckled because of ground movement.

The government says measures have been taken to mitigate the risk of a future failure at that spot, including thicker pipe on a sloped portion, ground movement monitors and gauges to measure strain along the replaced sections of pipe.

Saskatchewan's Justice Ministry is still reviewing Husky's response to alarms before the spill to decide whether charges should be laid.

