Imperial Oil misses Q3 profit estimates as costs weigh

Canadian oil producer and refiner Imperial Oil Ltd on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as higher costs and a marginal drop in production offset an increase in realized crude prices.

The company reported a net profit of $371-million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 46 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Imperial Oil posted a $1-billion profit in the year-ago quarter due to a $716-million gain from the sale of some of its retail sites.

Total expenses rose 6.4 per cent to $6.7-billion in the latest quarter.

Production dipped to average 390,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the latest quarter from 393,000 boepd a year earlier, but its realized crude oil price of $49.03 per barrel was $9 higher.

In its refining business, Imperial Oil's throughput averaged 385,000 barrels per day, lower than the 407,000 barrels per day in the year-earlier quarter.

Total revenue and other income fell to $7.16-billion from $7.44-billion.

Exxon Mobil Corp, which has a majority stake in Imperial Oil, reported a 50 per cent jump in profit to $3.97-billion in its third quarter.