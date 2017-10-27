Imperial Oil misses Q3 profit estimates as costs weigh

Canadian oil producer and refiner Imperial Oil Ltd on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as higher costs and a marginal drop in production offset an increase in realized crude prices.
The company reported a net profit of $371-million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 46 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Imperial Oil posted a $1-billion profit in the year-ago quarter due to a $716-million gain from the sale of some of its retail sites.
Total expenses rose 6.4 per cent to $6.7-billion in the latest quarter.
Production dipped to average 390,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the latest quarter from 393,000 boepd a year earlier, but its realized crude oil price of $49.03 per barrel was $9 higher.
In its refining business, Imperial Oil's throughput averaged 385,000 barrels per day, lower than the 407,000 barrels per day in the year-earlier quarter.
Total revenue and other income fell to $7.16-billion from $7.44-billion.
Exxon Mobil Corp, which has a majority stake in Imperial Oil, reported a 50 per cent jump in profit to $3.97-billion in its third quarter.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨