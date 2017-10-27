Imperial Oil reports drop in third-quarter profit

Canadian oil producer and refiner Imperial Oil Ltd on Friday reported a smaller quarterly profit from a year ago when it realized a $716-million gain from the sale of some its retail sites.
The company reported a net profit of $371-million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1-billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue and other income fell to $7.16-billion from $7.44-billion as production fell marginally.
