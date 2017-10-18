Kinder Morgan warns of delay to Trans Mountain pipeline

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. is warning of fresh delays to its Trans Mountain oil pipeline, citing slower construction and permitting for the $7.4-billion project.

The Canadian unit of the Houston-based company said late on Wednesday that construction preparations are off to a slower start than planned because of the time required to file, process and obtain clearances for the expansion.

The company said it is assessing plans that would maintain the current startup target of late 2019, but warned that, "Absent this mitigation, project completion could be delayed by up to nine months."

"All project planning and schedule mitigation efforts include cost management measures and spend control to maximize project returns, including a reduction in 2017 spend that has already been implemented," the company added.

The warning follows legal battles and renewed opposition from the provincial government in British Columbia, where the project remains deeply unpopular in major cities and among coastal aboriginal groups

Trans Mountain would nearly triple the flow of crude on an existing route to the Pacific coast from Edmonton, Alta. to 890,000 barrels per day, enabling oil producers to tap overseas markets in a bigger way.