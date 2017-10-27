Miner Cameco posts third-quarter loss on weak uranium prices

Canada's Cameco Corp on Friday reported a surprise quarterly loss and cut its full-year production outlook, as uranium prices remain weak.
The global uranium industry is locked in a six-year slump, dating back to the 2011 tsunami that caused Japan to shutter all of its nuclear reactors, some of which have restarted now.
Saskatchewan-based Cameco's third-quarter uranium sales volume fell about 1 per cent to 9.2 million pounds, and its average realized price for the metal fell 26 per cent to $41.66 per pound.
Revenue for one of the world's largest uranium producers dropped 27.5 per cent to $486-million.
The company now expects full-year production of 24 million pounds, compared with its previous forecast of 25.2 million pounds.
Net loss attributable to Cameco shareholders was $124-million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $142-million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 13 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 5 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cameco's U.S.-listed shares were down 1.6 per cent at $8.70 in premarket trading.
